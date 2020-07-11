DARRAGH, Bradley Steven Age 36, of Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Bradley was born to Steven and Barbara (Alexander) Darragh in Kettering, on June 26, 1984. He graduated from Bellbrook High School in 2003, attended Sinclair Community College and served as a Lance Cpl., 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in the United States Marine Corp. Bradley was involved in combat in Iraq; including, but not limited to, The Battle of Fallujah. He received several Meritorious Masts for his performance of duty. Bradley's consummate professionalism commanded respect from subordinate and senior Marines. He suffered for years from PTSD and TBI due to his service to our country, and was a totally disabled veteran. Bradley was loved dearly by his family. His family is very proud of his accomplishments and of his love for his family and country. He enjoyed carpentry and did home renovations. Our family would like to express our love and appreciation for the support and kindness of so many wonderful friends. We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Fairborn Police Department, ODNR K9 Unit, Massie Township Fire Department, and all those who cared for Bradley. Bradley is deeply missed by family and friends and will forever live in our hearts. Bradley is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Betty Darragh, and Milan and Roberta Alexander. He is survived by his loving parents; brother, Craig Darragh; sister, Jennifer (Joe) Caito; niece, Kierra Caito; nephews, Brayden, Devin, and Graysen Caito; uncles, Bill (Carla) Alexander, Jim (Becky) Alexander, Don Alexander, Jay (Lounita) Darragh; best friends, Ollie and Gracie. A Public Visitation will be held 5-8pm, on Monday, July 13, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering. A private family Committal Service will be held at a later date at the Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Human Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417, or Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County, 6790 Webster St., Dayton, OH 45414. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
.