|
|
DEES, Bradley Lynn 65, of Hamilton, passed away on April 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at ROSE HILL FUNERAL HOME (formerly Ivey Funeral Home) at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 11 AM 1 PM until the time of service followed by interment at Rose Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Brad's honor through Rose Hill Burial Park Memorial Tree Fund, (513) 895-3278. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2019