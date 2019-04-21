Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley DEES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley DEES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bradley DEES Obituary
DEES, Bradley Lynn 65, of Hamilton, passed away on April 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at ROSE HILL FUNERAL HOME (formerly Ivey Funeral Home) at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 11 AM 1 PM until the time of service followed by interment at Rose Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Brad's honor through Rose Hill Burial Park Memorial Tree Fund, (513) 895-3278. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.