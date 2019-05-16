GILBERT, Jr., Bradley "J.R." Age 64 of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at LifeCare Hospitals of Dayton. He was born November 10, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Bradley Sr. and Loretta (Hampton) Gilbert. J.R. is survived by his children, Michael J. (Elizabeth) Gilbert, Sheila K. (Jason) Burneka and Craig T. Gilbert; grandchildren, Kailey, Jason, Abby and Ethan; sister, Diana (Gary) Witt; loving friend, Sharon Reed and the mother of his children, Marty Campbell as well as extended family and numerous friends. J.R. was a 1973 graduate of Meadowdale High School, Dayton. He followed the route of trade work by becoming a Union painter and working for various companies over the years. J.R. had practiced his trade for over 20 years. He made many friends over the years and enjoyed his frequent visits to the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2306 in Miamisburg. J.R. also enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends and family in his spare time as a lover of the outdoors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for his friends and family to share his memory at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2306 in Miamisburg. Memorial contributions may be made in J.R.'s memory to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary