JOHNSON, Bradley Bennett At age 78 when he passed away during open heart surgery on June 18, 2019, he was ready to go. He called all his friends and relatives before he went to Cleveland, leaving his love to them. Bradley was born in Dayton, graduated from Oakwood High School, lived for a while in Yellow Springs, always helping and inspiring others, and ended up near Athens, Ohio. Divorced early, he left two children and several grandchildren. He also left his older brother, Dr. Vaughan Johnson and wife, Pat, and sister, Christine Dull and husband, Ralph. He was beloved by his family and friends, and even the men wept when he heard of his death. As for him, he was unafraid and was at peace at leaving this world. Though he had no degrees after high school, he taught himself to blow colored glass into beautiful vases and bowls, which he would give away. He was in the Navy and sang baritone in the Navy Choir. He also played the guitar, giving audiences uplifting music, some of which he wrote himself. He was a superb cook and often cooked for his friends. He read many books and then gave to others. He was a sort of Guru, because every Sunday afternoon people would gather around him and study and discuss a book, chosen by him and recommended to his friends and relatives who didn't live near him. The book they were studying when he died was entitled A Course of Love. He was an enlightened person in understanding, awareness, self-education, wisdom, culture, and insight. His enlightenment is another way to say "the state of attaining spiritual knowledge or insight." As John, a nephew, said, "Today Earth lost a truly transcendent soul. My Uncle Brad was never very good at negotiating this material world, though his mother said he was a genius. Every year he sent me a Christmas card, inscribing in his shaky handwriting some beautiful poems and sayings. He had a quick wit and sly grin, he was an artist, a musician, and raconteur, frequently rattling off quotes from historic figures, philosophers, and spiritual gurus. Rest in Peace, sweet uncle, you were much-loved and will be remembered fondly. To quote Don McLean, "This world was never meant to be for one as beautiful as you." Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019