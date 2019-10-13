|
|
PORTER, Bradley Jay Died at Dayton Hospice early morning October 11. He was born in Portland, Oregon February 3, 1954 to Christal Porter and adopted by Gene Porter. He was preceded in death by wife Marilyn. He was a loving father to Erin (Bill), Gabriel (Boo), Hannah (Sam) and Skyler (Brittany). He was a brother to Reed (Terri Ann) and Joni (Tim). He was a loving and fun grandfather to many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Bradley was a spinner of fine yarns and builder of tall tales. He was a self taught, wonderful musician. He made music with anything he touched but especially rocked the guitar, harmonica and piano. He laid down a great blues line. He also had ten green thumbs and is still known for his fine landscapes in Springfield, Ohio and Brandon, Mississippi. Bradley never missed a day of work and always had time for family, friends and fun. He will be missed. A private gathering to celebrate his life was held with family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2019