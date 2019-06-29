|
WRIGHT, Sr., Bradley Karl Age 64, of Kettering and Dayton, passed away June 26 at Oak Creek Terrace. After graduating from Fairmont West, his entire working career was dedicated to the automotive industry. He retired from Delphi Automotive Systems. He was a dedicated NASCAR and baseball fan. His leisure time was spent on his houseboat at Dale Hollow Lake. After retirement, his passion became building model cars, airplanes, and train layouts. He is survived by his father, Karl (Julie); mother, Beverly (Gary) Ruegsegger; sons, Bradley (Emily) and Jesse; sister, Janie (Paul) Buckle; niece, Alison (Matt) Schwartz; nephew, Sean Buckle; and other relatives and friends. There will be a private memorial for Brad on June 29. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Oak Creek Terrace and for the excellent care they provided to Brad. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in his memory. To share a memory of Bradley or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 29, 2019