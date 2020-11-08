1/1
Bradly COWAN
COWAN,

Bradly A. Teaford

Age 44, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, following an auto accident. He was preceded in death by his father, Byron Teaford, by grandparents,

Bonnie Schaurer, John &

Juanita Teaford & Charles

Cowan, Sr. He loved golf, computer programming, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family. Brad is survived by children, Rhett, Rhyne & Rhomi; fiancé, Lori Durham; parents, Becky & Chuck Cowan; siblings, Bucky Teaford Cowan, Courtney Conti, Beth (Bobby) McMahan & Brent Teaford Cowan; grandparents, Deo Schaurer & Pat Cowan; nieces & nephews, AJ & Aubree Conti, Ella & Alan McMahan and by numerous other relatives and friends. A WALK-THRU visitation will be held 4-7 PM Tue. Nov. 10 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Due to COVID, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Heart Assn or the charity of your choice. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to

www.gilbert-fellers.com.

IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
