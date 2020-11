Age 44, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, following an auto accident. He was preceded in death by his father, Byron Teaford, by grandparents,Bonnie Schaurer, John &Juanita Teaford & CharlesCowan, Sr. He loved golf, computer programming, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family. Brad is survived by children, Rhett, Rhyne & Rhomi; fiancé, Lori Durham; parents, Becky & Chuck Cowan; siblings, Bucky Teaford Cowan, Courtney Conti, Beth (Bobby) McMahan & Brent Teaford Cowan; grandparents, Deo Schaurer & Pat Cowan; nieces & nephews, AJ & Aubree Conti, Ella & Alan McMahan and by numerous other relatives and friends. A WALK-THRU visitation will be held 4-7 PM Tue. Nov. 10 at the. Due to COVID, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Heart Assn or the charity of your choice . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online toIMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.