Brady WEEKLEY

Brady WEEKLEY Obituary
WEEKLEY, Brady A. "Brad" 51, of Kettering, passed away February 22, 2019. He was born November 27, 1967 in Springfield, the son of Betty (Cox) and Stanley Weekley, Sr. Brad went to J.B. Hunt Truck Driving School and was employed with Estes Express Lines. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Betty Weekley; brother, Stanley (Brenda) Weekley, Jr.; longtime friend, David L. Gamble, Jr.; and several other family members. Private services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
