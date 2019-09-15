Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Brandon 'DANGERFIELD Obituary
DANGERFIELD, Brandon Age 52, born January 24, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rita Dangerfield. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Tia; daughters, Brittany (Cameron Mathis), Bria, and Brynae; son, Brandon; granddaughter, Harley Mathis; grandson, Memphis Mathis; sisters, Tonya and Renita; loving father, Artria. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Monday, September 16, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
