Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
BRANDON BOWLING


1990 - 2020
BRANDON BOWLING Obituary
BOWLING, Brandon Robert Age 29 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 2, 1990. Brandon was a 2008 graduate of Ross High School. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Missy and Mark Pennington; two children, Lilly Ann Nicole Bowling and Brandon Robert Bowling Jr; his grandmother, Patricia Utsler; two aunts, Stephanie (David) Allen and Missy (Scott) Meiners; one uncle, Mike (Lisa) Pennington; his cousins, Abby and Ally Pennington, and Ryan and Brayden Allen; and his father, William Bowling. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gerald Utsler and grandmother, Carol Pennington. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Nathan Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 25, 2020
