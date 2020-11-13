1/1
LAIRMORE, Brandon

Brandon Lairmore, age 33, graduate of Fairfield High School and Miami University, was killed in an automobile accident on November 3, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Sharon Lakes, his brother, Cody Lairmore (Danielle Johnson), two daughters, Ellie Ann and Taylor Danielle Lairmore, his grandparents, Bobby and Rita Lakes, and the love of his life, Janet McFadden. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15th from 2 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015. No flowers please. If you wish to make a donation, please send it in Brandon's name to LifeCenter, this is the organ and tissue donation center in Cincinnati. The address is: LifeCenter Attn: Family After Care, 615 Elsinore Place Suite 400, Cincinnati Ohio 45202. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
