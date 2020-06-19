OVERHOLSER, Brandon Richard 26, of Springfield, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1994, in Springfield,the son of Randall Lee Overholser and Connie Jean (Penwell) Chambers. Services will be held on Saturday, at 2:00 p.m., in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with livestreaming beginning at the time of service, through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the family for Elaina's trust fund. Entombment to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Brandon's tribute page which includes the memorial video, livestream link and full obituary is available at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.