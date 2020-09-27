SCONFIENZA, Brandon BRANDON SCONFIENZA, 26, of Springfield, died September 24, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained involving a motorcycle accident. He was born March 20, 1994, in Springfield, Ohio, the beloved son of Loraine Sconfienza and Omar Duran. Brandon graduated from the police academy after graduating high school. He then decided to follow another career path in Cyber Security and was attending Clark State Community College as a full-time student, while working and being and full-time dad. Brandon is survived by his parents, Loraine of Springfield and Omar of Florida; his beloved son, Holden Sconfienza of Urbana, Ohio. Brandon also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Shirley and Donald Sconfienza and paternal grandparents, Teresita and Eric Duran; along with many other siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, many friends and one of his closest friends, Nate Eckstein. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4-6 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Brandon's life will begin at 6 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Earl Littman officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton, 555 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
