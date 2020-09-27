1/1
BRANDON SCONFIENZA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRANDON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCONFIENZA, Brandon BRANDON SCONFIENZA, 26, of Springfield, died September 24, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained involving a motorcycle accident. He was born March 20, 1994, in Springfield, Ohio, the beloved son of Loraine Sconfienza and Omar Duran. Brandon graduated from the police academy after graduating high school. He then decided to follow another career path in Cyber Security and was attending Clark State Community College as a full-time student, while working and being and full-time dad. Brandon is survived by his parents, Loraine of Springfield and Omar of Florida; his beloved son, Holden Sconfienza of Urbana, Ohio. Brandon also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Shirley and Donald Sconfienza and paternal grandparents, Teresita and Eric Duran; along with many other siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, many friends and one of his closest friends, Nate Eckstein. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4-6 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Brandon's life will begin at 6 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Earl Littman officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton, 555 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved