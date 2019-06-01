THOMAS, Brandon S. Age 19, left this world too soon on May 17, 2019 as the result of an auto accident. Brandon grew up in New Carlisle, Ohio but resided in Meridian, Mississippi at the time of his passing, on assignment with the US Navy. Born on July 25, 1999, Brandon was the younger of two sons and was a typical boy who loved the outdoors, roughhousing with his brother, playing sports (especially soccer) an d video games. He played four years high school soccer for the Tecumseh Arrows. Brandon "Little B" was funny and smart and was never too busy to play with his younger cousins, who adored him. After graduating from high school in 2017, Brandon enlisted in the Navy where he was trained as a hospital corpsman. Brandon was preceded in death by: maternal grandparents, Teresa (Pittenger) Pierre and Santino "Sunny" DiGirolamo; grandparents Don and Ella Snyder; grandparents John and Eleanor Thomas. He is survived by his parents, Noah and Jaime (Pittenger) Thomas of Huber Heights, OH; brother Bradley Thomas of Huber Heights, OH; paternal grandparents, Kim and Kerry Thomas of Tipp City, OH; step-grandfather Bill Pierre of Tipp City, OH, great grandparents, Gordon and Joanna Pittenger and Joan and Jim McKenzie all of Tipp City; and many aunts, uncles & cousins. His joy for life, sense of humor and friendly smile will be sorely missed by all of his friends and family. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm at Ginghamsburg Church Main Campus, 6759 S. Co. Rd. 25a on Sunday, June 2. A memorial service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Miami County Humane Society; 1110 N County Rd 25A; Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary