AYERS, Brant J. 56, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born in Springfield on May 27, 1963, the son of Dennis E. "Woody" Ayers and Nancy L. (Vaughn) and Jerry McGee. Brant was a graduate of Shawnee High School and worked for Stover Excavating. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick. Survivors include his fiance', Sharene Maloney; sisters, Marnie (Dan) Romer of Cincinnati, Alena Ayers Lyons of Springfield; Sharene's children, Ashley Maloney, Sierra (Michael) Maloney and Dale Maloney; nephews, Alex, Austin and Seth; and special uncle, Jeff McGee. He was preceded in death by his parents. Brant's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
