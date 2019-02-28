BARGER, Brenda Faye Age 73 of Germantown, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born in Middletown, Ohio on October 14, 1945. She graduated from Lanier Twp. High School in 1963. Brenda retired in 2000 from BASS, Inc. in Miamisburg. Brenda also worked for Daytronic, Frigidaire, and NCR during her working years. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition, a stray cat or dog could not find a better friend than Brenda if they were fortunate enough to find their way to her door. She loved the outdoors and was a big fan of Drew Brees, Ohio State football, Duke basketball, and Jordan Spieth. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Hale Barger in 2007. She is survived by her mother, Lucille Miller; her children, Stephen Barger (Alisha), and Julie Jennings (Mike), 3 grandchildren, Haley Bercuson, Kaitlyn, and Shane Barger. It was Brenda's wishes that there be no visitation or funeral services. Instead she desired to be cremated and her ashes spread along with her husband Hale's ashes in Grand Teton National Park and her family will fulfill that wish later this summer. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton or to in Brenda's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary