BICE, Brenda Marie Age 70 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born January 5, 1949 in Yukon, West Virginia the daughter of Marvin and Dorothy Whitt. She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin R. Whitt and sister, Rosemary Whitt. Brenda loved to read, play cards with her mom and other family members. She was a member of Church of Christ in Christian Union. She graduated from Stivers High School in 1967. She worked for Elder Beermans for a number of years and Comfort Keepers. She was a Cub Scout leader for a number of years helping her son reach Eagle Scout. Her greatest joy was her granddaughter, Lydia. Brenda will be greatly missed by family and friends. Brenda is survived by her husband of 49 years Richard; son, Steven Douglas Bice; mother, Dorothy M. Whitt; sister, Joyce C. (Norman) Anderson; brothers, Ronald D. (Helena) Whitt and Steven R. (Courtney) Whitt; granddaughter, Lydia R. Bice; She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm also at the funeral home. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019