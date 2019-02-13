DILLON, Brenda M. New Carlisle, Ohio, age 75 went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019. She was born in Farmington, New Hampshire on August 28, 1943 the daughter of the late Cyrus and Doris (DePatra) Harriman. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1961. She met her husband James, and married him in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on April 20, 1962. When James got out of the U.S. Air Force they moved to Ohio in October 1962. They founded the Fairborn Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in 1976. She worked alongside her husband pastoring and doing all that she could at the church for 35 years until they retired July 31, 2011. She was a stay at home mother until her children married. She worked at Gold Circle part time for 3 years, and worked at the Security National Bank part time for 17 years at the Medway branch until she retired with bad health in 2005. Preceded in death was her husband of 56 years, James; son, James Jr., 3 brothers, Herbert, Billy, Richard Harriman; and sister, Rhea Prince. She leaves behind a daughter, Tina (Rodney) Stephens of Springfield, and son, Steven Dillon of New Carlisle; five grandchildren, Ashley, Joshua, Heather, Cody and Jessica; and seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday February 14, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn where a funeral service will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., Pastor Bill Webb officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary