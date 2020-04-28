Home

Brenda DUNSMORE


1950 - 2020
Brenda DUNSMORE Obituary
DUNSMORE, Brenda Sue 69 of Selma passed away April 25, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 5, 1950, the daughter of Robert and Bessie Wilson. Brenda was a proud stay at home mom and wife. She enjoyed gardening, especially her roses and raising cattle. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ernie Wilson. Survivors include her husband of 53 years Thomas W. Dunsmore; daughters Missy (Greg) Thompson, Sonia (Blair) McConkey and Tonia McGraw; brother Ray (Betty) Wilson; sisters Faye Van Meter and Edith Burton; grandchildren Samantha (Michael) Ropp, Marcie (Chris) Straight, Zach (Taylor) McGraw and Shelby (Nick) Phillips; great grandchildren Maleah, Mason, Emma and Maverick; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor |Brenda will be held at a later date. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 28, 2020
