HERMES (nee Trittschuh), Brenda Jane On Tuesday, September 3rd, Brenda, loving wife and mother of four passed away at the age of 79 after a courageous battle with cancer. Brenda was born in Darke County, Ohio to loving parents Vernon and Edna (Baltes) Trittschuh on October 8, 1939. She treasured her friendships made at St. Denis Elementary School and Versailles High School, Class of 1957. After moving on to. nursing school and throughout adulthood she loved returning home to Darke County for class reunions, friends, and family fun. She was part of a large, loving extended family living close by, and as the middle child of five growing up on a farm she developed her listening, analytical, and problem solving skills and strong work ethic which she put to good use throughout her life. Brenda graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 and enjoyed her 49 year RN career at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital, and Children's Medical Center in Dayton, OH. She loved her nursing profession and colleagues, but family was her priority. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church since 1964, and was also active in a natural foods co-op and as a volunteer leader for La Leche League. She is survived by her husband, Phillip, daughter Julia (Marc DeBarro), sons Michael and Brian (Jennifer), and grandchildren Erin, Christopher, Kaitlin, and Jonathan. Brothers Edward (Virginia) Trittschuh and James (Sandra) Trittschuh, and sister Victoria (David) DeVoss. Sisters-in-law Martha (Albert-deceased) Tillman and Dolores (Leo) Sandmann. Always close to her heart was Anka Schiltz Van-Raemdonck, her American Field Service daughter 1984-85, and her family in Belgium. She cherished all her fun-loving cousins, dear nieces and nephews, other extended family, her St. E's breakfast classmates, CMC co-workers, and friends. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Susan Renee, sister and brother-in-law Nancy & Jan Johnson, nephew Nathan DeVoss, and mother & father-in-law Johanna & Henry Hermes. She was grateful and blessed for all the kindness and prayers of so many, who have supported she and Phil, and family throughout her treatments for ovarian cancer. A special thank you to Dr. Thomas Reid for his expertise, and his staff's excellent care at the Gynecology/Oncology Miami Valley South Cancer Center. If desired, in lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations may be made to the following entities: Artemis Center- 310 W. Monument Ave, Dayton OH 45402 or www.artemiscenter.org; New Carlisle Public Library-111 E. Lake Ave, New Carlisle, OH 45344; Ohio's - 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton OH 45420 or www.hospiceofdayton.org. Arrangements by TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle with visitation Thursday September 12th from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am September 13th, Sacred Heart Church. Burial at St. Valbert's Cemetery, Versailles, September 14th. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019