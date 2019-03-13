Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Brenda HERRING

Brenda HERRING Obituary
HERRING, Brenda Fae Passed away Friday, March 8th, 2019 at Springfield Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born on December 10, 1951 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Bruce and Effie Mae (Whisman) Gilley. Brenda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Leon Herring; sons Rick (Brooke) Herring and Tyler (Cheryl) Herring; grandsons Kody (Hannah) Herring, Jordan Herring, Dylan Herring, and Ethan Herring; great-grandchildren Titus and Faithlyn Herring; sisters Mille Dunn, Diane Dalhoover, and Virginia Herring; brothers Neal (Linda) Gilley and Tim (Nelly) Gilley. Brenda was a beloved wife and mother. She retired from TAC Industries and loved butterflies, scratch-off tickets and watching NASCAR. A viewing to celebrate her life will be held at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME on Friday, March 15th from 6-8 pm. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 13, 2019
