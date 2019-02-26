|
KINNAN, Brenda Mowery 77 of Marietta, GA passed away, on Feb. 23, 2019. She was born Oct. 22, 1941 in High Point, NC and was the daughter of the late Avery Leon Mowery & Ruby Mae (Hester) Mowery. Brenda is a graduate of East Carolina University. She is a retired school teacher from Oh, BCSS. She is survived by her husband William R. Kinnan, a graduate of Penn State. Her son Sean R. Kinnan and his family in Acworth, GA. Her daughter Tracy Grove and her family in Newport Coast, CA. The memorial service will be Wednesday February 27th, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2881 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 at 3 PM. Please have all flowers and or donations sent to the church.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 26, 2019