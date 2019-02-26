Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda KINNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda KINNAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda KINNAN Obituary
KINNAN, Brenda Mowery 77 of Marietta, GA passed away, on Feb. 23, 2019. She was born Oct. 22, 1941 in High Point, NC and was the daughter of the late Avery Leon Mowery & Ruby Mae (Hester) Mowery. Brenda is a graduate of East Carolina University. She is a retired school teacher from Oh, BCSS. She is survived by her husband William R. Kinnan, a graduate of Penn State. Her son Sean R. Kinnan and his family in Acworth, GA. Her daughter Tracy Grove and her family in Newport Coast, CA. The memorial service will be Wednesday February 27th, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2881 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 at 3 PM. Please have all flowers and or donations sent to the church.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.