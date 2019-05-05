KOHLER, Brenda Lee 78 of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Scott Bieller. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Eckhard P. Kohler, and her children: Erika Benkovich and husband Carl of FL, Sylvia Bieller of Beavercreek, Mario Kohler of Fairborn and Carmen Kohler of NV. Eight grandchildren also survive her: Matthew and Seth Bieller, Brett, Derek and Alec Benkovich, Kimberly and Brendan Engle and Attica Kohler, to whom she is simply "mom", as do three great grandchildren, Ava, Logan and Lily Bieller. Brenda was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and work her garden, both here and at her second home in Canada. She was especially fond of wildlife and liked to give leftovers to the animals around her homes. She worked as a real estate agent at Residenz Realty for several years. Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Contributions can be made to the at: in Brenda's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary