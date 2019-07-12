LITTLE, Brenda Sue Age 69 of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Brenda was a graduate of Fairview High School Class of 1967 and was on the Scotchette team. She worked in California as the general manager for Stone Roofing Company. Brenda was an avid golfer, and she loved dogs. She is survived by her husband of 27 years: Thomas "Yale" Swafford, sister and brother-in-law: Linda (Ron) Lewis, nephew: Sean (Shannon) Ryan, special friends: Loretta (Ed) Arvi, Patricia Hardy, also great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Luby (Stevens) Little. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Life Center. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 12, 2019