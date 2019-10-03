|
MCINTOSH, Brenda Lynn 55, of Springfield, passed away October 1, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center Hospice. She was born February 13, 1964 in Springfield, the daughter of David and Barbara (Estep) Holbrook. Brenda was a graduate of Springfield South High School and had worked at Lincare. Survivors include one daughter, Brookelyn Kendall; her parents, David and Barbara Holbrook of Springfield; two sisters, Marie Turner of Heath, OH and Angela Johnson of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Kimb erly Holbrook-Williams. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for Brenda's daughter. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 3, 2019