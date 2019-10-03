Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda McIntosh


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda McIntosh Obituary
MCINTOSH, Brenda Lynn 55, of Springfield, passed away October 1, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center Hospice. She was born February 13, 1964 in Springfield, the daughter of David and Barbara (Estep) Holbrook. Brenda was a graduate of Springfield South High School and had worked at Lincare. Survivors include one daughter, Brookelyn Kendall; her parents, David and Barbara Holbrook of Springfield; two sisters, Marie Turner of Heath, OH and Angela Johnson of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Kimb erly Holbrook-Williams. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for Brenda's daughter. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now