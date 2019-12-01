Dayton Daily News Obituaries
MYERS, Brenda May Passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1959 in Springfield to Jack and Doris (Estle) May. Brenda is survived by her son, Jason Powley; grandson, Mekel; soulmate, Denny Reed and his family; siblings, Deborah Jenkins (Tom), Sharon May, and Jack May, Jr.; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and pets. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda May. Per Brenda's request, there will be no formal services. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
