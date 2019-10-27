|
NASH-CUNNINGHAM, Brenda Ann 56, of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2019. She was born September 21, 1963 in Dayton, OH, a daughter of Roger and Rosemary (Dugger) Nash. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandson. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Richard (Pamela) Cunningham II; grandson, Richard Cunningham, III; sisters, Debra (Michael) Harris, Diane Nash, Dawn Haggins and Darlene Smith; brother, John Wilson; her husband, Richard Cunningham, Sr. and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John King. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 27, 2019