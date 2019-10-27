Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Nash-Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Nash-Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Nash-Cunningham Obituary
NASH-CUNNINGHAM, Brenda Ann 56, of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2019. She was born September 21, 1963 in Dayton, OH, a daughter of Roger and Rosemary (Dugger) Nash. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandson. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Richard (Pamela) Cunningham II; grandson, Richard Cunningham, III; sisters, Debra (Michael) Harris, Diane Nash, Dawn Haggins and Darlene Smith; brother, John Wilson; her husband, Richard Cunningham, Sr. and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John King. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.