Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
VALLEY PEACE MBC
4201 W. Hillcrest Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
VALLEY PEACE MBC
4201 W. Hillcrest Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda PEARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda PEARSON


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda PEARSON Obituary
PEARSON, Brenda L. Age 60 of Dayton, departed this life May 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, May 24, 2019 at VALLEY PEACE MBC, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., with Pastor Jackie Robinson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now