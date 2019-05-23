|
|
PEARSON, Brenda L. Age 60 of Dayton, departed this life May 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, May 24, 2019 at VALLEY PEACE MBC, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., with Pastor Jackie Robinson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 23, 2019