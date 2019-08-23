|
PERRY, Brenda F. Age 68 of Miami Township, passed away August 20, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg, OH. She was born on March 3, 1951 in New Tazwell, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Fay Shockley and Nancy Birdie (Carpenter) Shockley. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Phillip Lee Perry. She was also survived by their son, Jamie Perry; daughter, Stephanie (Matt) Hargett; brother, Chester Ray Shockley; grandsons, Dustin Morris and Matthew Hargett II; granddaughters, Brenda Lee (Billy) Roberts and Sydney Nicole Perry and great-grandchildren; Brylee Faye, Raelynn Letty and Zayden Tyler. Brenda was a member of Mission Lane Baptist Church, Franklin and enjoyed her grandkids, social media, cooking and country music. Past employers include, Hillhaven Nursing Home in Lebanon, Rite-Aid in Franklin and Lowes in Middletown. Pallbearers will be: John Perry, David Perry, Bill Perry, Chris Perry, Chester Shockley, Bob Smith and Matt Hargett. Pastor Shawn Cadle will officiate services and Judy Patrick will sing. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:30-11:30 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. Services will immediately follow at 11:30 and conclude with procession to Butler County Memorial Park, Hamilton for burial. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital at 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Written messages and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Brenda's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 23, 2019