More Obituaries for Brenda Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Phillips

Brenda Phillips Obituary
PHILLIPS, Brenda G. 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born in Montclair, New Jersey on October 14, 1944, the daughter of the late Wilbert and Winifred (Holcombe) Daniels. Brenda a dedicated ECE Teacher, retired from Dayton Public Schools with over 40 years of service. Brenda is survived by her husband of 35 years, Essex; children, Shelley Clements, Scott (Michele) McCloud Sr.; grandchildren Jordan, Scott Jr., Jalynne, and Jayla; sister and best friend Karen (David) Henderson; 4 stepchildren; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12 noon at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Avenue. Family will receive love ones and friends at 11am. Entrusted to Serenity Cremation Services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019
