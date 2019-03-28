PHILPOT, Brenda "Nenny" Age 61 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Nenny and her great-nephew, Cael will always share this day as they celebrate her life and his birthday. Brenda was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 18, 1958 to Robert Philpot and Mary Munch Philpot. Nenny cherished her nieces and nephews, Tyler, Megan, Carley, Tanner, Cael and Lexington. She was an active member of Viking Nation. Brenda "Ms Brenda" was a dedicated custodian for many years for the New Miami School district where she cared and loved for the kids who she called her babies. She loved her crafts, family vacations and the Kentucky Wildcats. Brenda is survived by her siblings, Cheryl (Ron) Eades, Ronald (Juanita) Philpot, Patricia (Gary) Neece, Danny Philpot, Rodger Philpot and Carla (Todd) Wright; numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Philpot; siblings, Paul "Butch" Philpot, Michael Philpot, Ralph Philpot and Gary Philpot; grandparents, Carl and Clara Munch and Ira Philpot. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, Millville Ave, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary