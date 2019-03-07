REAMS (Boysel), Brenda Sue 75, formerly of Circleville, passed away after battling Parkinson's disease on March 5, 2019 at her home in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on January 10, 1944 to Robert and Marjorie Boysel (both deceased). She is survived by: her husband Donald E. Reams, of Avon Park, Florida; two children, Jason E. Reams, of Avon Park, Florida and Bethany (Dwayne) Mills of Inez, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Elijah, and Emily Mills. She is also survived by three siblings Robert (Shawnda) Boysel of Medina, Ohio, Cheryl Boysel of Avon Park, Florida, and Roger (Joyce) Boysel of Ramona, California and five nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Betty (Boysel) Shaw of Circleville, Ohio as well as other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Growing up she traveled and sang Southern Gospel music with her family. She was a graduate of Springfield North High School in 1963, Hocking Technical School as an LPN and Ohio University as an RN. She served and worked at Berger Hospital as an ER and OR nurse for 30 years where she retired in 2009. Prior to being a nurse, she worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She was a member of Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union until moving to Avon Park, Florida nearly six years ago. While residing in Avon Park she was a member of Community Bible Church. Calling hours are 5-8 p.m. on Monday, March 11 and 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, followed by the funeral conducted by Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Mike Holbrook at 11 a.m. both at Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union in Circleville, Ohio, burial will be at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Oliver-Cheek Funeral out of Ashville, Ohio. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary