|
|
RICHMOND, Brenda Joyce Age 72 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at The Widows Home of Dayton. Brenda was born on April 27, 1947 in Benham, Kentucky. She lived for a short time in Churchill, Kentucky, then Columbus, Ohio and finally settled in Dayton, Ohio. Brenda was known for her kindness, warm smile and unflinching honesty. Though small in stature, she had a feisty spirit. Her favorite past-time was watching horror movies. A dedicated employee, she retired as a Housekeeping Manager with Neyer Real Estate Management in 2018. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Grant Richmond and Alice Austin; step-mother Grace Richmond and brothers; William G. Richmond, Jr., Clark Richmond and Thomas G. Richmond. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son Jeffery (Jacqulyn) Richmond; grandchildren Ja'Nae Richmond, Jessica Cunningham and Thomas Richmond; sister Marsha (Tony) Rogers, brother Roy (Marlene) Richmond, nephews Roy (Christina) Richmond, Jr., Keith (Kelly) Richmond, special niece Nika Tarter and cousin Rev. Junior (Nan) Greenlee, et. al. In honor of Brenda's wishes there will be no funeral or memorial services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019