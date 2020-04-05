|
|
RILEY, Brenda Dian Age 79, of Oakwood, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Brenda was born to the late Robert M. & Frances E. (nee Huber) Burke in Dayton, OH on August 3, 1940. She started her career as a Bank Teller working her way up to Branch Manager. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; brothers, Carl & John Burke; sister, Beverly Baker. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Riley, Deborah (Bill) Stout, Michele (Scott) Rosell; grandchildren, Austin Cole, Blaine Cole, Cassie (Corey) McCarron, Nick Rosell; sisters, Kay (Bill) Magnuson, Krista (Rick) Earles; numerous great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephew, Tonya Baker, Darla Carl and Steve Burke, as well as other numerous nieces and nephews; and friends at National City Bank. The family would like to thank Brookdale of Oakwood for their special care of Brenda. Private burial at David's cemetery. A life celebration of Brenda will be held August 3 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Highlands Nature Sanctuary, 7660 Cave Rd., Bainbridge, OH 45612: checks made payable to Arc of Appalachia. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020