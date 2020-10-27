1/1
Brenda STUMP
STUMP, Brenda Joyce

Brenda Joyce Stump, age 72 of Dayton, OH, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home. She was born May 3, 1948, in Logan, West Virginia, to Harry and Willa (Perry) Lawson. She

married Charles "Butch" Stump on December 10, 1968, in Wayne, Indiana.

Brenda was a very good wife, Mom and grandmother. She loved the outdoors, had a green thumb and loved to cook. Brenda enjoyed computer games, board games and card games with family. She had a great sense of humor. Brenda loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Butch; four daughters, Sharon (Lisa) Hohman, Christina (Justin) Glimpse, Melissa (Edward) Atkins and Cynthia (Jonas) Swinnen; a son, Charles Jeremiah Stump; three grandchildren, Hanna, Elliot and Henry; two sisters, Wanda and Diana; a brother, Harry; and other numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 11:00 to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the

visitation at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, OH.

To share a memory of Brenda or to leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020.
