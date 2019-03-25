Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda MATLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Sue MATLOCK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda Sue MATLOCK Obituary
MATLOCK, Brenda Sue Passed away on Mar 22, 2019 after a fierce, rapid battle with cancer. Brenda was born in Corbin, KY to Gene and Edna Steely on Mar 26, 1954. The family moved to the Dayton area before Brenda started school and she graduated from Xenia High School. Brenda was dedicated to her work as a legal secretary for the City of Kettering and was proud of what she did to help the people of Kettering. Her kind and gentle spirit were reflected in what she did in her free time. She loved working in her yard and watching the birds and animals that played there. Brenda found great joy in making her house a warm and beautiful place for her husband Kenny and the many cats and dogs that were lucky enough to be adopted and loved by her over the years. Brenda is survived by her husband and best friend, Kenny Matlock, her brother Phillip Steely and his wife Ann of Dallas, TX, niece Qiana Steely of Dayton. Also mourning her loss are father-in-law Dennis Dewey of Las Vegas, brother-in-law Denny Dewey, his wife Patty and their children of Petaluma, CA. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a future date to celebrate Brenda's life. In lieu of flowers, Brenda would cherish a donation to SISCA Pet Adoption Center or a .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.