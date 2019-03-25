MATLOCK, Brenda Sue Passed away on Mar 22, 2019 after a fierce, rapid battle with cancer. Brenda was born in Corbin, KY to Gene and Edna Steely on Mar 26, 1954. The family moved to the Dayton area before Brenda started school and she graduated from Xenia High School. Brenda was dedicated to her work as a legal secretary for the City of Kettering and was proud of what she did to help the people of Kettering. Her kind and gentle spirit were reflected in what she did in her free time. She loved working in her yard and watching the birds and animals that played there. Brenda found great joy in making her house a warm and beautiful place for her husband Kenny and the many cats and dogs that were lucky enough to be adopted and loved by her over the years. Brenda is survived by her husband and best friend, Kenny Matlock, her brother Phillip Steely and his wife Ann of Dallas, TX, niece Qiana Steely of Dayton. Also mourning her loss are father-in-law Dennis Dewey of Las Vegas, brother-in-law Denny Dewey, his wife Patty and their children of Petaluma, CA. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a future date to celebrate Brenda's life. In lieu of flowers, Brenda would cherish a donation to SISCA Pet Adoption Center or a . Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary