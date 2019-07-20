BURCH, Brent M. Age 61 of Bradenton, FL, passed away at Tidewell Hospice on Monday, July 15, 2019. Brent was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 14, 1958 to Darwin and Roxie Burch. He was a Taft High School alumnus class 1976. On May 16, 1987, he married the love of his life, Bridget Hazelwood. Brent retired in 2012 from Ford Motor Company after 35 years of service. Brent was a natural born guitar ringer. He will be remembered as a passionate and loving man. Brent is survived by his wife of 32 years, Bridget Burch; his sons, Dustin Burch of Shepherdsville, KY and Chris Burch of Medina, TX; his brother, Harold (Sue) Burch; his in-laws, Ralph and Geralene Hazelwood; his sister-in-law, Kapi (Terry) Jones; his brother-in-law, Bub (Vicki) Hazelwood; his nieces, nephews, many other loving family members and friends. Brent was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Carl Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on July 20, 2019