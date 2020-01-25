|
SANDERSON, Brett Lane Age 55, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, died on January 2, 2020. He was born November 30, 1964, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of the late Jan & Betty (Brose) Sanderson. He is survived by his wife Lynne (McDaniel) Sanderson. Also surviving are five children, Erica Carroll, Morgan Sanderson, Jamie Edwards, Stephen Anderson, Cody Jones; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Terry Sanderson, Todd Sanderson; & one sister, Vickie Westermeyer & husband Ben. Brett was a huge Cincinnati Bengals & Reds fan. He loved his family, traveling & eating at McDonalds. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 27, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at the funeral home. He will be cremated according to his wishes. The family requests memorials to the . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020