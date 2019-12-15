Home

More Obituaries for Brian BAZAN
Brian BAZAN

Brian BAZAN Obituary
BAZAN, Brian Keith "B.K." Age 54, passed away at his home in Auburn, New Hampshire on November 15, 2019. He was born in El Paso, Texas on January 2, 1965 to father Zef Bazan and mother Marcette "Marty" (Holland) Bazan (deceased). He is survived by his loving wife Andrea (Birdie) Barnard, sister Catherine (Cathy) and brother Kenneth (Ken). He attended Miamisburg High School and became a proud member of the United States Navy immediately after graduation. He worked for ComAir, Delta airlines, Jeppesen Aviation and lastly as a surveyor in New Hampshire. If you would like to donate in his memory, the family asks that instead of flowers you donate to the fight against cancer.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
