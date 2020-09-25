BREWER, Brian A.
Age 65 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday,
September 22, 2020. He was born June 11, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Taylor and Virginia Brewer. Brian is survived by his children, Brandy Sippel, Brian N.T. (Amy)
Brewer; brother, Charles Brewer (Marvalynn Steggmann);
sister, Charlene (Earl) Staddon; grandchildren, Oliver Sippel, Lucille and Violet Brewer; step-grandchildren, Lincoln and Brooke Patton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Brian was formerly employed with the City of Dayton, where he maintained a lot of great friendships, and was most recently employed with Spears Transfer and Expediting. Brian was a fun-loving guy. He had a passion for fixing up old cars, loved to play softball, and was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Celebration of Life will begin at 5:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
to share a memory in the family guest book.