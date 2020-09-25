1/
Brian BREWER
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BREWER, Brian A.


Age 65 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday,

September 22, 2020. He was born June 11, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Taylor and Virginia Brewer. Brian is survived by his children, Brandy Sippel, Brian N.T. (Amy)

Brewer; brother, Charles Brewer (Marvalynn Steggmann);

sister, Charlene (Earl) Staddon; grandchildren, Oliver Sippel, Lucille and Violet Brewer; step-grandchildren, Lincoln and Brooke Patton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Brian was formerly employed with the City of Dayton, where he maintained a lot of great friendships, and was most recently employed with Spears Transfer and Expediting. Brian was a fun-loving guy. He had a passion for fixing up old cars, loved to play softball, and was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Celebration of Life will begin at 5:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved