Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian DAVIDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian DAVIDSON Obituary
DAVIDSON, Brian C. 66, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born September 21, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Charles M. Davidson and Donna L. (McNeil) Minnick. Brian retired from the maintenance department at National Trail Parks and Recreation District after several years. He was a member of the Union Club and Machinist Club where he was known as "Sammy D" and was as avid sports fan with his favorite teams being the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Survivors include his two sisters, Sonya & Carl Zugelder and Cheryl Cope, both of Springfield; four nieces and nephew, Stephanie Sagraves, Shawn Vienhaus, Misty Smith, Kendra Cope; several great nieces and nephews; special friend and brother-in-law, Roger Smith and his club brother, Kris Feeser "Feese". He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, William Minnick. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Inurnment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -