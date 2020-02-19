|
DAVIDSON, Brian C. 66, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born September 21, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Charles M. Davidson and Donna L. (McNeil) Minnick. Brian retired from the maintenance department at National Trail Parks and Recreation District after several years. He was a member of the Union Club and Machinist Club where he was known as "Sammy D" and was as avid sports fan with his favorite teams being the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Survivors include his two sisters, Sonya & Carl Zugelder and Cheryl Cope, both of Springfield; four nieces and nephew, Stephanie Sagraves, Shawn Vienhaus, Misty Smith, Kendra Cope; several great nieces and nephews; special friend and brother-in-law, Roger Smith and his club brother, Kris Feeser "Feese". He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, William Minnick. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Inurnment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 19, 2020