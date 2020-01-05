Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Douglass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Douglass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Douglass Obituary
DOUGLASS, Brian W. Age 65, of Kettering, passed away on January 1, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, from 3-7pm, at Routsong Funeral, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, 45429, with Masonic Services to follow. A service will be held the following day at 10am also at the funeral home. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Brian Douglass Grandchild College Fund, Joel Douglass, PO BOX 752236, Dayton, Ohio 45475. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -