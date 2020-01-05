|
|
DOUGLASS, Brian W. Age 65, of Kettering, passed away on January 1, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, from 3-7pm, at Routsong Funeral, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, 45429, with Masonic Services to follow. A service will be held the following day at 10am also at the funeral home. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Brian Douglass Grandchild College Fund, Joel Douglass, PO BOX 752236, Dayton, Ohio 45475. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020