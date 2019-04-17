LOGAN, Brian Joseph Age 37, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 due to an automobile accident. He was born May 8, 1981 in Kettering, Ohio and lived in the Middletown area all his life. He graduated from Preble Shawnee in 1999. Brian was a member of the West Elkton United Methodist Church. Brian was a Bengals fan. He loved his family and his dogs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars and fun times with his friends. Preceding him in death was his father, John Thomas Logan. He is survived by his wife of five years, Melissa Logan; his mother, Beverly D. Logan; two sisters, Jessica A. Logan and Janna D. (Dan) Doerner; and extended family and friends. There will be a gathering for family and friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the West Elkton United Methodist Church, 120 S. Main St., (State Route 503), West Elkton, Ohio, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Sandra Apgar officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 Phone: 513-422-4545. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary