|
|
POOLE, Brian Justin Age 35, of Dayton, Ohio and formerly of Wintersville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his residence. Brian was the beloved husband of Jaimie (Wright) Poole; the devoted son of Charles and Patricia (Hock) Poole and the loving and cherished father of Liam and Hannah Poole, Gavin and Lyle Gross and A.J. Dornbush. He is also survived by his sister, Lori (Jeff) Hunt; two brothers, Scott (Jaime) Poole, Charles (Maria) Poole; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pam and George Smith; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Matt (Cassie) Wright, Leslie (Andy) Swinsinski; nieces and nephews, Caleb, Kaitlynn, Belle, Abby, Ashlan, Bristol, D.J., Cody, Brady, Lucas, Wyatt and Zoey. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacqueline and Henry "Skip" Hock, Charles and Nellie Poole and his father-in-law, William Wright. Brian was a dedicated firefighter and paramedic with the Dayton Fire Department for twelve years and was also serving on the Wintersville Fire and Rescue. A visitation will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside, OH from 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Additional visiting hours will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215, Fernwood Road, Wintersville, OH. A Private Family Interment service will held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Steubenville, Ohio on Friday. The family requests that donations in memory of Brian be made to an Education Fund for the children in care of the Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union, 338 S. Patterson Boulevard, Dayton, OH 45402. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019