RUE, Brian K. Age 40, of Dayton, passed away on July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents Mary & Elmer Rue & Mary & Bill Childers, sister Jennifer Rue. Survivors include two children Keith and Caitlynne Rue, mother & stepfather Sharon & Doug McPherson of Middletown; father Kirt; brother Jason & sister Crystal Carson (James) all of Dayton. Service July 20, 1-2 p.m., with pastor Donnie Smith, Grace Baptist Church, 142 Olive Rd., Dayton, OH 45417. Burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood. Brian was a very special person. He was strong, kind, hardworking and he strived to be the best person he knew how to be. He loved a sharp ride with shiny rims for sure. He will be greatly missed by family & friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019
