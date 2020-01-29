Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian SANDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian SANDERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian SANDERS Obituary
SANDERS, Brian D. Age 53 of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Brian is survived by his father: Leonard Sanders, mother: Julia (Brian) Gilbert, siblings: Dawn (Duane) Coy, Tammy (Eric) Sexton, Ed Sanders, Savannah (Allen Smith) Sanders, and London (Joshua) Hartley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment to immediately follow at Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -