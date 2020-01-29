|
|
SANDERS, Brian D. Age 53 of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Brian is survived by his father: Leonard Sanders, mother: Julia (Brian) Gilbert, siblings: Dawn (Duane) Coy, Tammy (Eric) Sexton, Ed Sanders, Savannah (Allen Smith) Sanders, and London (Joshua) Hartley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment to immediately follow at Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020