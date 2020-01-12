|
STEVENS, Brian E. WOOSTER - Brian E. Stevens, 69, of Wooster passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Wooster Community Hospital. He was born August 19, 1950 in Mineola, NY, the son of Robert Edwin and Sybil Strickland Stevens. Brian was a 1972 graduate of the College of Wooster and was a beloved high school Social Studies teacher at Centerville High School, Centerville, Ohio from 1972-2003 where he served as Head Boys Soccer Coach from 1987-2004 with an overall record of 349-65-50. His coaching awards included National Soccer Coaches Association National High School Coach of the year in 1995, 3 time Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Coach of the year, he was an Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame Inductee in 2002 and College of Wooster Barrett Coach of the year in 2001. He served as President and Executive Director of the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association. Brian is survived by his children Tyler (Amy) Stevens of Louisville, Kentucky and Kathleen (Joe) Prudell of Corvallis, Oregon; grandchildren Liam Stevens and Ronan Purdell; siblings Christine (Jeff) Cornelius of Kay Largo, Florida and Robin Gigax of Wooster; nieces Debbie Danforth and Dale Young, and nephews Brian and Travis Gigax. He was preceded in death by his parents and long-time companion, Marilyn "Mimi" Tissot Berman. Private family services will be held at a later date. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020