Brian WADE
WADE, Brian D.

Brian D. Wade, age 62, of

Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1958, in Cincinnati, the son of the late Bill and Dorothy (nee Wicks) Wade. Brian is survived by his two loving siblings,

Wanda (Michael) Watson,

Kenneth (Julie) Wade. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, greatnephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, other family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his dear parents, Bill and Dorothy Wade; and his two brothers, Bill H. Wade, Jr. and Gregory T. Wade. Visitation will be on Monday, October 23, 2020, at THE

WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM, with Pastor Brian Schreiber officiating. Burial to follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
