WILCOX, Brian Norris 77 yrs, born April 25, 1942 in San Francisco, CA and died September 21, 2019 DST or September 22, Philippines' time, in Tagaytay, Philippines. Our dear father ended his race to meet his loving Savior and to once again see our precious mother, Sharon Wilcox. He lived a rich life having been raised in Houston, Texas, joining the Air Force and being stationed in Japan. He married our mother on September 9, 1962 and remained with her until her death in 2012. He moved to her home state of Indiana and lived there for 12 yrs before moving to Ohio until 2016. At this time, he moved to the Philippines and married Tasha Basa. Brian was a preacher in the Church of Christ. He then returned to Indiana University where he obtained a degree in Physics. He became an Electronics Design Engineer and achieved many patents. He was a private pilot and loved flying. Brian is survived by his 4 children: Shari Gregory (John), Michael Wilcox, Sheryl Boone (Andrew), and Shelly Baumann; grandchildren, Justin, Korey (Kristi), Ashley, Kortney (Will), Kameron, Khristian, Kera (Cody), Faith, Michael, Joel, Michaela, Selah, and Jesse; great grandchildren, Lucas, Adaline, Naomi, Eleana, and Elijah; Nephew, Roy, and nieces; Amanda and Tara. A Memorial Service will be held at Liberty Worship, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Xenia Ohio on Sunday October 13, 2019. Visitation will be at 4:00pm and service at 4:30pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019