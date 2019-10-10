Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Liberty Worship
1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd
Xenia, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
Liberty Worship
1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd
Xenia, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian WILCOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian WILCOX


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian WILCOX Obituary
WILCOX, Brian Norris 77 yrs, born April 25, 1942 in San Francisco, CA and died September 21, 2019 DST or September 22, Philippines' time, in Tagaytay, Philippines. Our dear father ended his race to meet his loving Savior and to once again see our precious mother, Sharon Wilcox. He lived a rich life having been raised in Houston, Texas, joining the Air Force and being stationed in Japan. He married our mother on September 9, 1962 and remained with her until her death in 2012. He moved to her home state of Indiana and lived there for 12 yrs before moving to Ohio until 2016. At this time, he moved to the Philippines and married Tasha Basa. Brian was a preacher in the Church of Christ. He then returned to Indiana University where he obtained a degree in Physics. He became an Electronics Design Engineer and achieved many patents. He was a private pilot and loved flying. Brian is survived by his 4 children: Shari Gregory (John), Michael Wilcox, Sheryl Boone (Andrew), and Shelly Baumann; grandchildren, Justin, Korey (Kristi), Ashley, Kortney (Will), Kameron, Khristian, Kera (Cody), Faith, Michael, Joel, Michaela, Selah, and Jesse; great grandchildren, Lucas, Adaline, Naomi, Eleana, and Elijah; Nephew, Roy, and nieces; Amanda and Tara. A Memorial Service will be held at Liberty Worship, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Xenia Ohio on Sunday October 13, 2019. Visitation will be at 4:00pm and service at 4:30pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.